Sandpiper Hospitality Opens Two Extended-Stay Properties

RICHMOND, Virginia—Sandpiper Hospitality expanded its reach with the opening of two new hotels: an ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham in Richmond, Virginia, and an Extended Stay America Premier Suites in Bradenton, Florida.

Each of the newly constructed hotels opened in late January in markets that are experiencing growth for the midscale extended-stay segment.

“In one of the hottest segments of the hospitality industry, we continue to pair our expertise with strong brands in popular locations with great clients,” said Victor Cruz, senior vice president of business development and hotel transitions, Sandpiper Hospitality.

ECHO Suites is Wyndham’s new extended-stay hotel brand, Each suite at this West End, Richmond hotel has a full kitchen and a Smart TV, with other amenities including an on-site fitness center, laundry facilities, and EV charging stations. Sandpiper Hospitality also manages the brand’s inaugural hotel, which opened in South Carolina last summer.

The Extended Stay America Premier Suites – Bradenton has 124 guestrooms, all offering a kitchen, WiFi, and breakfast served daily. Other amenities at the pet-friendly hotel include on-site guest laundry, a signature lobby, and a fitness center.

Sandpiper Hospitality will continue to expand its reach in 2025. The company is scheduled to add 15 new hotels this year from coast to coast and across multiple brand families.

Sandpiper Hospitality is approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands and now manages 16 different brands in its portfolio.