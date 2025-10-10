LAS COLINAS, Texas—Sandman Signature Dallas-Las Colinas Hotel & Suites opened its doors. The 204-room property is situated minutes from the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport.

“The entire team is excited for the opening of this fabulous property in Las Colinas, as it marks an important milestone for our brand in the U.S.,” said Kevin Gilhooly, president and chief operating officer of Sandman Hotel Group and The Sutton Place Hotels. “It gives us great pride to be able to offer this high level of quality hospitality in the heart of the Lone Star State. We are also pleased to become a part of this flourishing community and help to support the city’s local economy.”

The hotel’s accommodation options range from their king rooms to a mix of junior and full one-bedroom suites, all offering upgraded amenities and deluxe bathrooms. Guests receive access to the indoor pool and fitness center, complimentary on-site parking, and a dining experience with Tavern on Meridian.