DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Daniel del Olmo as president and chief executive officer. Del Olmo becomes Sage’s third CEO, succeeding co-founders Zack Neumeyer and Walter Isenberg, who each served as CEO since the company’s founding in 1984. The transition reflects a multi-year succession plan designed to ensure continuity.

Del Olmo joined Sage in early 2020 and has since assumed increasing responsibility across the enterprise. Most recently, he served as co-CEO alongside Isenberg, leading enterprise strategy, performance, operations, and owner relations across Sage’s hotel and restaurant portfolio.

“Daniel has earned this role,” said Isenberg. “Over the past six years, he has demonstrated the leadership discipline, financial rigor, and cultural alignment necessary to guide Sage into its next chapter. He understands who we are, what we stand fo,r and how we create value for our partners. I have complete confidence in his leadership.”

“It is an honor to lead Sage into its next chapter,” said del Olmo. “What makes this company exceptional is not only what we build, but the people who bring those experiences to life every day. Our associates are the heart of Sage. Their creativity, discipline and dedication to excellence are what differentiate us. As we grow, my commitment is to continue investing in our talent, delivering industry-leading results, deepening owner partnerships, and evolving how we deliver experiences that matter. When we invest in our people and remain grounded in purpose, performance follows.”

Leadership Transition

As part of the leadership transition, Isenberg will assume the role of executive chairman of the board, remaining actively engaged in culture, strategy, and growth.

“I’m not stepping away from Sage,” Isenberg said. “This company has been my life’s work, and I’m excited to continue contributing in a way that allows Daniel and our leadership team to lead the day-to-day while I focus on growth, relationships and the parts of the business I’m most passionate about.”

Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board Neumeyer will assume the role of chairman emeritus and vice chairman of the board, remaining actively engaged in long-term strategy, capital formation, and board leadership.

“This transition reflects years of disciplined planning and leadership development,” Neumeyer said. “Daniel has earned the trust of the Board, our partners, and our teams. Sage was built to endure beyond any one individual, and this moment reflects the strength of our culture, our strategy, and our leadership bench. As co-founder,s Walter and I built Sage on the belief that hospitality can enrich lives and that foundation remains firmly in place as we enter this next chapter.”

Looking ahead, del Olmo will focus on executing Sage’s long-term enterprise strategy.

“Our purpose remains unchanged,” del Olmo added. “We will continue to create and operate distinctive properties rooted in their communities and driven by purpose, while elevating how we execute, innovate, and support our teams. That is how we advance our vision of redefining how the world experiences hospitality, positioning Sage as the hospitality industry’s most sought-after Experience Company.”