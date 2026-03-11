DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group announced that it has assumed management of The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club, a 106-room luxury hotel located on the CU Anschutz medical campus in Aurora, Colorado.

“The Benson reflects our belief that hospitality has the power to foster connection and bring communities together,” said Daniel del Olmo, president and co-CEO of Sage Hospitality Group. “As we continue deepening our expertise in experiential hospitality, we are focused on properties that create meaningful experiences and support the people they serve. The Benson’s role as a gathering place for the CU Anschutz medical campus makes it a natural fit for our portfolio, and we look forward to building on its strong foundation with our partners.”

Property Details

The Benson Hotel & Faculty Club serves as a gathering place for campus visitors, medical professionals, and the broader Aurora community. Positioned between downtown Denver and Denver International Airport, the hotel offers access to one of the nation’s leading academic medical campuses.

The property includes The Faculty Club, an exclusive lounge-style environment created to bring together academic and medical leaders. As part of this next chapter, the Faculty Club program will continue to expand to further support faculty, visiting scholars, and campus partners. Guestrooms draw inspiration from Colorado’s landscapes through four distinct design themes: Campus, Mountain, Garden, and Plains.

The hotel’s restaurant and bar, The Common Good, serves seasonal menus with locally sourced ingredients and craft cocktails. Additional amenities include a 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes and flexible meeting spaces suited for business and social events.

Developed by Denver-based AIMCO and opened in 2023, The Benson was recently acquired by the University of Colorado, which will steward the hotel’s next chapter as it continues to serve as a key amenity for the CU Anschutz community.

Statements From Leadership

“The Benson Hotel is truly part of our front door,” said Don Elliman, chancellor of CU Anschutz. “As we looked toward the future of The Benson, we sought a management partner who understands the role hospitality plays in fostering connection, collaboration, and community.”

“Sage’s commitment to experiential hospitality and operational excellence, coupled with their deep roots in our community, made them a natural choice to help steward this important campus asset in alignment with the University’s mission and enhance the experience for our faculty, visitors, and partners,” said Elliman.

“With The Benson, we are continuing to grow a portfolio of luxury and lifestyle-driven properties that are deeply connected to their communities,” del Olmo added. “Experiential hospitality is not a trend for us. It is our foundation and central to our vision to redefine the way the world experiences hospitality. Together with our partners, we will continue shaping this property into a place that brings people together and enriches lives one experience at a time.”