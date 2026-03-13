DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group announced that it has assumed management of The Ben, Autograph Collection, a 208-room luxury lifestyle hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida. The addition expands Sage’s presence in Florida. Opened in 2020, The Ben was recently acquired by Related Ross, a West Palm Beach-based real estate development firm.

“The Ben represents exactly the kind of vibrant, experience-driven destination we seek to bring into our portfolio,” said Daniel del Olmo, president and chief executive officer of Sage Hospitality Group. “As we continue evolving Sage into the hospitality industry’s Experience Company, we are focused on creating places where design, energy, and local culture come together to shape memorable guest experiences. The Ben already delivers that sense of place, and we’re honored to partner with Related Ross to build on what makes this property such a dynamic destination.”

Located along the West Palm Beach waterfront, The Ben overlooks Palm Harbor Marina and the Intracoastal Waterway. Steps from Clematis Street and downtown cultural attractions, the hotel places guests in the center of one of South Florida’s most popular coastal communities.

Property Details

The Ben offers immersive social spaces and programming. Signature amenities include a rooftop lounge with a heated outdoor pool and panoramic waterfront views, a 24-hour fitness center, a curated library, and complimentary bicycle access for exploring downtown.

Advertisement

The hotel’s culinary experiences include two restaurants, Proper Grit and Spruzzo. With more than 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, The Ben also serves as a venue for weddings, corporate gatherings, and social celebrations.

“The Ben is an important part of West Palm Beach’s continued evolution as a vibrant waterfront destination,” said Ken Himmel, president of Related Ross. “As we expand our investment in the city, we are committed to ensuring The Ben remains a defining hospitality experience for residents and visitors alike. Sage Hospitality Group’s expertise in experiential hospitality and their track record of activating high-energy lifestyle destinations made them the right partner to lead the hotel’s next chapter.”

“With The Ben, we are continuing to grow a portfolio of lifestyle-oriented destinations that are deeply connected to their communities,” del Olmo added. “Experiential hospitality is not a trend for us. It is our foundation. Together with our partners, we will continue shaping this property into a place that brings people together and enriches lives, one experience at a time.”