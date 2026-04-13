Like beds and F&B, personal care amenities in the guestroom are a quality measure of hospitality, and hoteliers who seek to optimize the guest experience will ensure expectations are met in that area. From shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and soaps to “dry amenities” like shaving kits, loofahs, and slippers, guests are more attuned to the caliber and composition of these products, particularly cosmetics.

“Today’s guests are more informed and attentive to what they use on their skin,” said Guillaume de Beco, international business director, Groupe GM. “They expect formulations that are reassuring, well designed, and aligned with environmental and ethical values, without compromising performance or pleasure.” In response to this expectation, Groupe GM has developed formulas that can be certified vegan, gluten-free, or GMO-free, and contain up to 99 percent ingredients of natural origin, he added.

ADA Cosmetics—another leading manufacturer of premium personal care amenities for the hospitality industry—develops formulations that deliberately exclude mineral oil, microplastics, nanomaterials, parabens, and silicones.

“At ADA Cosmetics, formulation is a statement of responsibility and expertise,” said Raphael Steinbach, CEO, ADA Cosmetics Americas. “We don’t follow minimum requirements—we define our own standards. Our products are designed to meet the expectations of modern travelers while enabling hotels to deliver a truly elevated guest experience.”

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Making a Statement

Especially in the upscale segments, hoteliers often seek to differentiate themselves from their competitors and carve out a distinct identity. “The luxury market is expanding rapidly, but luxury itself has changed,” observed Steinbach. “What was exclusive a decade ago is commonplace today. True luxury now lies in individuality, authenticity and sensory distinction.” ADA Cosmetics translates this understanding into bespoke amenity concepts. Through curated scent workshops, tailored design development, and individualized branding, hotels can create products that are uniquely their own. “We don’t simply customize a label,” Steinbach explained. “We help our partners create a signature—an olfactory and visual identity that becomes part of the guest’s memory of their stay.”

De Beco concurred that “in upscale properties, cosmetics often function as an extension of the brand universe. Niche, trendsetting, and digital-native brands with a strong identity, combined with high-quality formulations, distinctive textures, and premium, sustainable packaging, create a memorable and differentiated experience. Additional curated items such as branded face masks, hand creams, or accessories further reinforce the property’s identity and leave a lasting emotional connection with guests.”

Unexpected extras such as a kids’ shampoo, mini sewing kit, dental kit, or bath salts can also differentiate the hotel and enhance the guest experience.

Midscale Amenity Programs

At midscale properties, personal care products tend to be focused less on exclusivity and more on balancing “efficacy, comfort, and practicality,” said de Beco. “Guests appreciate reliable formulations, pleasant fragrances, and modern, responsible packaging. Thoughtfully conceived dispenser systems, attractive design, and a concise but considered product assortment ensure a consistent, high-quality in-room experience without unnecessary complexity.”

Simplicity in the design of the products can also drive labor efficiencies. For example, “when a bracket can be cleaned in 10 seconds instead of 30, those efficiencies multiply across properties and portfolios. Thoughtful design supports both housekeeping teams and the bottom line,” Steinbach said.

Sustainability Strides

The rise of eco-conscious travel has influenced hotel amenity programs and the kinds of products manufacturers develop. “Eco design is central to our approach,” said de Beco. “We work to reduce environmental impact at every stage of the product lifecycle, from raw material selection to packaging choices and end-of-life considerations. This includes prioritizing refillable solutions, reducing material weight, and progressively eliminating plastics derived from fossil fuels in favor of more sustainable alternatives.” An example of the latter is the company’s 0% plastic accessory line, which includes bamboo combs and toothbrushes, shaving soaps, toothpaste pills, cotton buds and pads, a shower cap, a paper sewing kit with a mother-of-pearl button, and cotton canvas and strawboard slippers. All items are packaged in FSC-certified, unbleached paper printed with soy ink.

“On the ingredients side, we carefully select raw materials from certified sustainable suppliers, such as RSPO, and follow strict standards to eliminate harmful substances from our formulas,” de Beco explained. An example of a sustainability- and wellness-focused brand Groupe GM offers is Typology, whose first-ever hotel line is based on formulas that are free of PEGs [polyethylene glycols], mineral-oil, sulfates, and silicones, certified vegan, gluten-free and GMO-free, and composed of up to 98 percent natural origin ingredients. The line’s 30 ml body lotion tube is crafted from lightweight, endlessly recyclable aluminum.

Products like these demonstrate the lengths that major cosmetics suppliers are going to for the sake of both sustainability and consumer safety. For hoteliers and guests who share those priorities, it’s an encouraging trend.