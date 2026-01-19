Royal Park Hotel Completes Renovation

ROCHESTER, Michigan—Royal Park Hotel announced the completion of a comprehensive, multi-million-dollar renovation that updated the property with refreshed guest rooms, redesigned event spaces, and enhanced public areas.

Inspired by the natural elegance and quiet romance of an English garden in full bloom, the property-wide renovation refreshed the hotel’s overall look and feel while preserving its original character. Guided by a “bud to blossom” design concept, the project combined soft floral wallcoverings, greenery, and serene color palettes throughout the hotel. The Gettys Group led the design and architectural elements.

“Our goal was to create an environment that feels both familiar and entirely new — a place that invites guests to slow down, take notice, and truly enjoy their surroundings,” said Danielle Gilligan, general manager of Royal Park Hotel. “This reimagining represents an exciting new chapter for the hotel, one that reflects the beauty of our setting and the elevated experience today’s travelers are seeking.”

Project Details

Each of the hotel’s 143 guestrooms and suites has been fully refreshed, including a collection of suites designed to accommodate longer stays, celebrations, and group travel. The updated accommodations offer a layered aesthetic, paired with in-room amenities that cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Public spaces throughout the hotel have also been updated, including the Library, where guests can enjoy coffee by the fireplace while browsing a curated collection of modern design, art, and featured titles. The Conservatory, hand-constructed in Belgium and assembled on site, is a gathering space filled with natural light and designed to highlight the hotel’s garden-inspired aesthetic, serving as a backdrop for events, celebrations, and seasonal programming.

In addition to guest accommodations, the hotel’s ballroom and redesigned meeting and event spaces have been updated to serve weddings, corporate meetings, conferences, and social gatherings.