The summer season has seen the addition of many new hotels to the market. Here is a roundup of 10 openings that have taken place:

Moxy NYC East Village: Moxy NYC East Village has opened in New York. The hotel features 286 design-driven bedrooms, co-working spaces, and tech-savvy amenities, as well as restaurants, bars, and unique cultural programming.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts GLō: Best Western Hotels & Resorts has expanded its brand with, GLō in Brooklyn, N.Y. A boutique hotel brand, the 81-room hotel provides modern amenities, stylish design and strategic use of LED lighting while being close to main attractions in the city.

Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point: The second U.S. property to open as part of the company’s freshest new boutique hotel concept, Aiden by Best Western @ Cape Point in Cape Cod, Mass. offers a new design that reflects Cape Cod’s ocean-side lifestyle. The 116-room hotel is managed by Managed by Jamsan Hotel Management and features multi-functional public areas and access to outdoor attractions.

SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Tulsa East: The SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western Tulsa East, Okla. has opened its doors. The property is a short drive from the Oklahoma Aquarium and other cultural attractions, and features 41 guest rooms, complete fitness center, and indoor pool.

Marriott International’s TownePlace Suites by Marriott Jackson Airport/Flowood: Marriott International’s TownePlace Suites in Flowood, Miss. is open for business. The new 96-suite hotel is built for travelers and offers outdoor Weber grills and a 24-hour In a Pinch market.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott: Marriott International announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Newark, Calif. is now open. The 119-suite hotel will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Tharaldson Hospitality Management.

SpringHill Suites by Marriott: SpringHill Suites by Marriott Oakland Airport in Oakland, Calif. has opened. The hotel is conveniently located near downtown Oakland and the San Francisco Bay Ferry. The 134-suite hotel is owned and managed by Dominion International, Inc.

Springhill Suites by Marriott: The SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Montgomery, Ala. opened this month. The 105-suite hotel provides separate living, working, and sleeping spaces in its extra large rooms. The SpringHill Suites will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Ascent Hospitality of Buford, Georgia.

Fairfield by Marriott: The 129-room Fairfield by Marriott in Shakopee, Minn.is now open with new décor. The hotel is owned by Hawkeye Hotels and JR Hospitality, and managed by Hawkeye Hotels of Coralville, Iowa.

Residence Inn by Marriott: The 146-suite Residence Inn by Marriott opened with renovated décor inspired by its local geography. The all-suite Residence Inn Seattle South/Renton in Renton, Wash. will operate as a Marriott franchise, managed by Texas Western Hospitality of Dallas, Texas.