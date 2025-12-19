Rosewood Hotel Group Shares Details of Anticipated Openings

HONG KONG—Rosewood Hotel Group announced the continued expansion of its global development pipeline with the opening of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin, its first ski resort. This debut follows seven on-track openings in 2025, including the launch of Rosewood’s first standalone residential property available for exclusive sale, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills in the United States.

Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, said, “Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin, our first ski resort, is a milestone that reflects our long‑term commitment to thoughtfully expanding our global portfolio and our ability to enter new, experience-driven sectors.”

“We are guided by a clear ambition: to grow with purpose, to create enduring value, and to deliver transformative experiences that resonate with our communities. As we bring our brands to the world’s most extraordinary destinations, our vision and commitment remain focused on quality, innovation, and the sustainable success of our global business. I am grateful for the ongoing support and trust from our associates, guests, and partners.”

Strategic Expansion

The opening of Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin brings the total number of openings for Rosewood Hotel Group in 2025 to eight across three continents—comprising seven properties under Rosewood, including a standalone Rosewood Residences, and New World Jinzhou Hotel.

Rosewood’s portfolio of 2025 openings includes Rosewood Mandarina in Mexico, Rosewood Miyakojima in Japan, the Rosewood Residence in Beverly Hills, and the New World Jinzhou Hotel in China’s port city.

2025 Openings

Rosewood opened the following properties in 2025:

Rosewood Miyakojima (55 keys)— The property, Rosewood’s first property in Japan, is situated on Okinawa’s untouched coastline. Rosewood Mandarina (134 keys)—Situated on Mexico’s Riviera Nayarit, the property enables guests to connect with ancient culture, nature, and coastal living. New World Jinzhou Hotel (215 keys)—Located in Liaoning’s port city, the hotel offers spaces designed to welcome both business and leisure travelers at the heart of Jinzhou in China. Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills (17 homes)—The first standalone residences from Rosewood. An exclusive private residence in the heart of Beverly Hills, combining residential design with Rosewood’s service to create an enclave of West Coast living. Rosewood Doha (155 keys, 162 fully serviced apartments, and 276 Rosewood Residences)—The property marks Rosewood’s entrance into Qatar. Inspired by Arabian Gulf coral formations, the hotel offers a blend of design, ritual, and renewal. Rosewood Amsterdam (134 keys)—The property, situated in the former Palace of Justice, combines Dutch heritage, contemporary artistry, and canal-side design within a restored UNESCO-listed landmark. The Chancery Rosewood (144 keys)—A reimagined London icon overlooking Grosvenor Square, the property has been transformed into a contemporary landmark with heritage architecture, modern design, and community-driven cultural programming. Rosewood Courchevel Le Jardin Alpin (51 keys)—Rosewood’s first ski resort offers contemporary luxury mixed with the spirit of the French Alps.

Future Growth

Rosewood’s expansion will continue with multiple openings that will bring the brand to new locations. Some anticipated openings include: