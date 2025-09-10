Food and BeverageRosewood Foundation Introduces Rise to the Table Program
Food and Beverage

Rosewood Foundation Introduces Rise to the Table Program

By LODGING Staff

Rosewood Hotel Group and Rosewood Foundation announced a new annual program—Rise to the Table. The fully sponsored global program is designed to empower the next generation of female hospitality leaders by welcoming women from the global food and beverage industry for a week-long educational experience, hosted by Rosewood’s leaders and experts at Rosewood Hong Kong in early March 2026, followed by a year of mentorship. Applications for the program will close on October 13, 2025.

Rise to the Table Program Overview

Designed to strengthen pathways for female leaders across the globe, Rise to the Table will bring together 10 women across the food and beverage industry. Participants will be selected from around the world to take part in a weeklong residency at Rosewood Hong Kong in early March 2026.

The residency experience will combine relevant leadership and business skill development through professional coaching and strategy workshops that focus on personal branding, financial literacy, and sustainability-driven innovation. The participants will also gain exposure through wine tastings, local markets and farms, and group dining at restaurants and bars.

Following the residency, participants will take a one-year mentorship journey, as each is paired with a senior Rosewood leader. The program will recur annually, with the residency rotating across Rosewood Hotel Group’s global portfolio.

“By championing the extraordinary women shaping the future of food and beverage, we are not only supporting individual careers but also creating systemic change. This program aims to cultivate equity, innovation, and leadership in an industry that inspires and unites. We’re not just changing the narrative; we’re creating a new one that highlights the diverse talent shaping the future,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.

Rosewood Foundation

Rosewood Foundation, Rosewood Hotel Group’s philanthropic arm, is guided by two core pillars. The first, Women and Young People in Employment, aims to break down barriers to livelihoods and unlock potential through upskilling, mentorship, scholarships, and childcare support. The second, Innovation in Circularity, accelerates sustainable solutions by connecting entrepreneurs to expertise, funding, and visibility.

Operating since 2022, Rosewood Foundation has upskilled more than 300 women and young people across 13 countries and empowered over 60 entrepreneurs.

Mehvesh Mumtaz Ahmed, vice president of impact and sustainability, Rosewood Hotel Group, said, “Rosewood Foundation has worked behind the scenes since 2022 with the singular focus of making our communities more accessible, equitable, and sustainable. With the official launch of Rise to the Table, we are proud to extend that mission even further—empowering women with the tools, expertise, and opportunities they need to thrive, fostering a more inclusive future in hospitality and beyond.”

