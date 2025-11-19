Indigo Road Hospitality Group has gradually built its portfolio in recent years; among other properties, the company has added the Rivet House in Athens, Georgia, and Snowbird Mountain Lodge in Robbinsville, North Carolina. However, until recently, the Charleston, South Carolina-based company’s collection was missing a hotel in its hometown. Indigo Road Hospitality Group marked this milestone with the addition of Hotel Richemont, and Founder and Chief Vision Officer Steve Palmer recently told LODGING that it was “huge” because Charleston is their home.

Palmer explained that being able to welcome guests to the property has been “heartwarming,” especially given the way that the adaptive reuse project was filled with ties to Charleston. The extensive renovation of the 25-room property was complemented by a refresh of two adjacent historic buildings, and collaborating with Charleston-based companies was a strategic choice, Palmer noted. “Charleston has such a strong sense of identity, a sense of self, especially when it comes to hospitality,” he said. “It only made sense for us to work with local developers and local designers.” For example, the company worked with developer King & Society Development and Betsy Berry, a designer based in the city.

In working with local companies, Indigo Road Hospitality Group sought to preserve the authentic sense of place that many travelers seek when they stay at boutique hotels. Likewise, Palmer stated that this approach drove their decision to open the Richemont rather than a branded hotel. “When people come to a city with a rich history like Charleston, I think they want to see and stay and eat in places that feel of that place. I don’t think they’re looking to stay at a Marriott and eat at a chain restaurant, which is very true of all the hotels and restaurants we operate in different markets,” he explained. “The reason that we’re independent and the reason we’re boutique is that we want those to feel of the place. With Charleston being home, it wouldn’t have made sense for us to open a branded hotel. So, working with local developers and designers, it just continues our brand storytelling.”

Hotel Richemont’s distinctive offerings include its Vietnamese-inspired restaurant, Two Bit Club, along with its historic charm and preserved architectural details. Palmer noted that the history of the building and that of downtown Charleston aligned with Indigo Road Hospitality Group’s brand. The company was excited about the project, even as it dealt with the inherent challenges that come with developing old buildings. Palmer called such projects “a labor of love,” highlighting how their richness and authenticity can’t be duplicated in newly built hotels. Palmer also said that the finished product was worth it, as preserving the details of the building—like its exposed brick and historic bank vault—was “doing the right thing” from the company’s perspective.

Palmer expressed his confidence that no one involved with the project would have done anything differently. He pointed to the unique features of the suites, including vaulted ceilings and exposed brick kitchens, and he said that this sense of discovery makes the property especially appealing for guests. Palmer reiterated that guests “crave authenticity,” which is why they seek boutique hotels to begin with, and Hotel Richemont is a microcosm of that.

“I think travelers come to Charleston because it’s a one-of-a-kind place,” he said. “So, I think that the opportunity is to stay in a uniquely independent hotel, which is why you’ve seen such an explosion in the independent sector. People don’t want to stay at the Marriott Courtyard that they’ve stayed at in five other cities. Staying at a hotel like the Richemont creates an experience that you can’t get anywhere else.”