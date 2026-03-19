Conferences and EventsRoomiy Announces Launch of NOI-as-a-Service Platform
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Roomiy Announces Launch of NOI-as-a-Service Platform

By LODGING Staff
hotel stock

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Roomiy Finance announced the launch of its flagship profitability product: NOI-as-a-Service. Roomiy partners with ownership groups, asset managers, management companies, brands, and lenders to generate incremental net operating income and asset value without adding debt to the capital stack.

Roomiy reduces volatility by converting a portion of future room nights into predictable cash flow. The platform works alongside existing revenue management systems to lock in profit as hotels navigate shrinking margins, rising labor costs, and soft RevPAR growth. NOI-as-a-Service offers net bookings with zero credit card fees or commissions on all sales. Hotels instead pay a single, flat fee. 

“By delivering predictable cash flow and revenue certainty, Roomiy creates incremental NOI,” said Khalid Ladha, co-founder and chief executive officer. “In this K-shaped economy, some segments are thriving, but many owners remain under pressure. The industry needs cost controls that don’t affect the guest experience, not more debt. Lowering distribution costs boosts NOI. That’s where we help.”

“Roomiy Finance’s fintech and AI-powered platform is built to drive incremental NOI through a dynamic, data-driven model that integrates seamlessly into a hotel’s existing operating ecosystem rather than adding complexity,” said Duncan Hall, co-Founder and chief operating officer. “As someone who has deployed software for thousands of hotel rooms and has sold millions more, I understand the importance of intelligent underwriting and operational simplicity.” 

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