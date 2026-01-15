RobertDouglas Serves as Advisor on Sale of Hyatt Place Page

NEW YORK—RobertDouglas announced that it served as exclusive advisor on the successful sale of the Hyatt Place Page in Page, Arizona. The property was acquired for $24,250,000 ($238,000 / key) through a preemptive offer submitted by an owner/operator based in Salt Lake City that controls a number of hotels in the region.

Rob Stiles, managing director and principal with RobertDouglas, said, “The property stands out as one of the highest-quality Hyatt Place assets built to date, having been constructed to a resort standard that significantly exceeds brand requirements.”

Under the management of Crescent Hotels & Resorts, the 102-key hotel with premium amenities has operated successfully as the leader within the Page/Lake Powell lodging market. These include an adventure concierge, expansive outdoor patio with fireplace overlooking the rim of the Grand Canyon, a full-service restaurant (Prickly Pear Kitchen) and curated art installations. Since opening in 2018, the hotel has maintained excellent condition with premium infrastructure and the advantage of a growing World of Hyatt.

The Hyatt Place Page is situated at the gateway to the Canyon Country. The Glen Canyon National Recreation Area draws over 5 million annual visitors to destinations such as Lake Powell, Antelope Canyon, Horseshoe Bend, and Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument.