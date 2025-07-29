RMS Debuts New Brand Identity

MELBOURNE—RMS announced the debut of a new brand identity, which reflects a sharpened focus on the connections that define great service and drive sustainable business growth.

Adam Seskis, chief executive officer at RMS, said, “We’ve always believed hospitality is built on experiences. This rebrand reflects our commitment to continuing to help lodging providers create those moments that matter, powered by intuitive technology, engaged teams, and seamless operations. We’re more than a software company. We’re the platform that helps staff work smarter, guests feel more welcome, and businesses grow faster.”

RMS is built to support frictionless check-ins, timely upsells, and cleaner schedules, and RMS ensures that the connection of people and places, technology and properties, insights and action runs efficiently.

“At its core, the new RMS brand is about connection and touchpoints. Hospitality thrives on the points where technology meets service, staff meet guests, operations meet outcomes, and work meets life,” Seskis added.

The new identity brings this to life visually with a modern design that mirrors the simplicity of the platform. Strategically, it reinforces RMS’s commitment to helping operators move from manual to modern and from siloed systems to integrated workflows.

RMS’s values of collaboration, innovation, and customer success remain central to its offering to operators across hotels, motels, serviced apartments, short-term rentals, and outdoor lodging.