RMS Announces Partnership With TRYBE

LONDON—RMS launched the first phase of its integration with TRYBE, the cloud-based spa, activity, and leisure management platform designed for the hospitality industry.

Hotels and spas have traditionally operated on separate platforms, and this integration between RMS and TRYBE changes that. Charges and payments now flow automatically between the two, ensuring accurate billing and saving staff time spent on administrative tasks.

In this first phase, all room and non-room charges, including spa treatments, recorded in TRYBE are instantly reflected in the RMS platform. Payments processed through TRYBE are also synced back automatically. This real-time connection eliminates double-handling and cuts down on admin, freeing teams to focus more on the guest experience.

Future integration phases will take this process even further. Soon, properties will be able to identify bookings that include spa packages and send guests a direct link to book their preferred treatment times, streamlining operations while adding a personalized touch to the guest journey.

Adam Seskis, chief executive officer at RMS, said, “This is a practical first step that makes a real difference to both teams and guests. By automating the flow of charges and payments between RMS and TRYBE, we’re removing friction for staff and ensuring a smoother, more professional guest experience. It’s also a key milestone in our journey to deliver a more connected, one-stop platform for hospitality operators.”

Ricky Daniels, TRYBE co-founder, added, “We’re excited to roll out the first stage of our integration with RMS, a platform that shares our vision of simplifying hospitality operations through smart, scalable technology. The features available today already create time savings and operational clarity, while the roadmap ahead will unlock even more value for operators and their guests.”