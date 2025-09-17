RMS Announces Partnership With SiteMinder

SYDNEY—RMS announced a new strategic partnership with SiteMinder to deliver seamless integration with its revenue platform. Through the newly announced SiteMinder UltraSync connectivity capabilities, RMS is integrating with SiteMinder’s Smart Platform to simplify revenue management for hoteliers through automation, real-time intelligence, and system connectivity.

The integration connects RMS’s PMS with SiteMinder’s Dynamic Revenue Plus to synchronize rates, restrictions, and reservations in real time. By connecting RMS’s PMS with SiteMinder’s revenue intelligence engine, hoteliers can automate previously manual processes and ensure data consistency across their tech stack. The integration will streamline rate and restriction updates across systems. By automating pricing and reservation processes, it improves accuracy, reduces manual effort, and empowers operators to respond to market changes in real tim

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Real-time pricing and restriction sync, ensuring accurate rate distribution across channels.

Automated reservation uploads, reduced admin workload, and manual errors.

Faster response to demand shifts, with timely, data-driven pricing controls.

Streamlined workflows, minimizing system fragmentation and complexity.

Leah Rankin, Chief Product Officer at SiteMinder, said, “By integrating with RMS, we’re empowering hotels to act as dynamically as the markets they serve, guided by a shared vision for smarter, faster decisions at properties of every size.”