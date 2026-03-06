RMS Announces Partnership With RoomPriceGenie

RMS announced a new integration with RoomPriceGenie. The integration supports RoomPriceGenie’s launch of Revenue Intelligence, a new capability designed to surface real-time pricing insights within RMS’ PMS dashboard. By embedding pricing signals and demand indicators alongside core operational data, the feature gives hoteliers greater visibility across both commercial performance and day-to-day operations.

Through the integration, hoteliers using RMS and RoomPriceGenie can access live market signals and pricing intelligence directly within the RMS’ PMS platform. Data flows securely between the two platforms, ensuring that revenue decisions are reflected operationally in real time.

Statements From Leadership

Cameron Gough, chief product officer at RMS, said, “Accommodation providers today don’t just need access to data; they need the ability to act on it quickly and efficiently. By integrating with RoomPriceGenie, we’re putting advanced revenue intelligence tools directly inside the system our customers already use every day to run their properties. This helps operators make faster, more informed decisions, without switching between disconnected systems. It’s about simplifying workflows and ensuring pricing insight is immediately actionable within the PMS environment.”

Chas Scarantino, chief executive officer of RoomPriceGenie, said, “When commercial insight and operational execution live in separate solutions, hotels have less clarity. By partnering with RMS, we’re helping to create a more connected environment where strategy and execution stay aligned. As hotel systems continue to evolve, we believe this kind of cross-functional alignment will increasingly define how successful properties operate.”

Additional Details

Revenue Intelligence shows real-time demand data, forward-looking occupancy, pricing recommendations, and key operational metrics directly inside RMS’ PMS interface. If pricing changes are required, hoteliers can open RoomPriceGenie with a single click. By consolidating all this information into a single solution, teams can make operational decisions more quickly and confidently, based on actual market conditions, while minimizing additional manual work.