RMS Announces Launch of RMS Pay in North America

SAN DIEGO, California—RMS officially launched RMS Pay in the United States and Canada. Already in use across Australia and Europe, RMS Pay has delivered measurable results for hospitality operators, particularly in improving payment security and reducing risk. Over half of RMS Pay customers have reported a reduction in no-shows or chargebacks due to pre-authorization features, and 98.3 percent experience fewer than one chargeback per month.

RMS Pay simplifies the tech stack, eliminates vendor sprawl, and delivers a centralized view of operations. With one platform and one support team, operators gain full visibility across their business and eliminate the complexity of juggling separate systems. RMS customers also report saving more than five hours per week on payment and reconciliation tasks.

Fully integrated into the RMS property management system (PMS), RMS Pay allows North American operators to automate the entire payment journey from pre-arrival to check-out while maintaining a consistent guest experience. The platform is designed to work across all types of hospitality businesses, from boutique hotels and campgrounds to RV parks and multi-property enterprises.

RMS Pay supports leaner operations by automating essential financial processes such as payment requests, receipts, reconciliation, and reporting. Automated payment schedules and Pay by Link, which allows operators to send secure, trackable payment links via SMS or email, help reduce no-shows and improve cash flow predictability while giving guests a secure payment experience. Guests benefit from a fast and flexible way to pay, while operators gain real-time visibility into payment status.

Adam Seskis, chief executive officer at RMS, said, “RMS Pay solves one of the most persistent challenges in hospitality: fragmented payment systems that waste time and undercut profitability. Accommodation providers are underserved when it comes to fully integrated payments tailored to hospitality, particularly for independent owner-operators who often face limited options. By embedding payments into our platform, operators can streamline day-to-day tasks, improve cash flow, and provide guests with a frictionless payment experience.”

To support the continued expansion of its payments offering, RMS has appointed James MacRae as head of payments. MacRae has experience from leadership roles at Visa, Sportsbet, and ANZ, where he specialized in payment enablement, automation, and fintech innovation.