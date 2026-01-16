RMS Announces Integration With Salto

RMS announced a new integration with Salto to simplify and streamline access management for hospitality operators. Managing guest access has traditionally required juggling multiple systems—including those for reservations and others for key management—leading to inefficiencies, added administrative work, and increased room for error. The new integration brings everything together in one place, allowing operators to manage reservations and smart access control all in a single workflow.

Through the integration with Salto KS, Salto’s cloud-based access control solution, RMS users can issue digital mobile keys directly from the reservation screen. Mobile keys are delivered via the Salto app, allowing guests to use their smartphones to unlock doors. Operators can manage access for rooms and shared amenities such as gyms, pools, or parking areas, all from within the RMS platform.

By embedding access control into the guest journey, the integration helps operators streamline check-in, enhance security through real-time key management and access logs, and eliminate manual key handovers.

Adam Seskis, chief executive officer at RMS, said, “This integration with Salto reflects our ongoing commitment to removing friction from the guest journey and modernising core operational processes. By enabling smart, secure access from within our PMS, we’re helping operators deliver a smoother arrival experience, reduce admin, and strengthen property security, all within a single platform.”

Michael Cianfaglione, technology partner and integrations lead at Salto Systems, added, “Salto KS is designed to simplify access control while delivering robust security and real-time visibility for operators. By integrating with RMS, we’re extending these capabilities directly into the heart of hospitality operations. It’s a great step forward for properties looking to offer smarter, more connected guest experiences.”