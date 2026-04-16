RMS Announces Integration With GoCardless

LONDON—RMS announced a new integration with global bank payment provider GoCardless to help hospitality operators navigate rising payment costs and margin pressures.

With card processing fees typically sitting between 1.5 percent and 3 percent, and often higher for some online or manually entered transactions, payments remain a significant cost for hospitality businesses. The RMS and GoCardless integration addresses these challenges by enabling operators to take direct bank payments, including direct debit and real-time payments, alongside cards, all within a single platform. This gives businesses greater flexibility in how they collect payments, while reducing costs and improving reliability across deposits, instalments, and longer stays.

Statements From Leadership

Adam Seskis, chief executive officer at RMS, said: “For a long time, payments have been treated as a back-office function in hospitality, but that’s changing quickly. As costs rise and guest expectations evolve, the way businesses collect payments is becoming a strategic decision. This integration gives hospitality teams more control, helping them lower costs and create a more reliable, scalable approach to revenue collection.”

Ian Boyd, general manager, Australia and New Zealand at GoCardless, said, “Too many hospitality businesses are still relying on payment methods that weren’t designed for how they actually operate. Cards work well for one-off transactions, but they’re not always the best fit for deposits, instalments, or longer stays. We’re seeing a clear shift toward bank payments as operators look for more predictable, lower-cost ways to get paid.”