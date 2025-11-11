RMS Announces Integration With Epos Now

LONDON—RMS announced a new integration with cloud-based point-of-sale provider Epos Now to enhance operational efficiency by connecting front-of-house transactions with RMS’s property management system.

By syncing guest billing and POS transactions in real time, the integration reduces manual data entry and reconciliation errors while giving operators a unified view of guest spend across accommodation, food and beverage, and other outlets.

The partnership also enables faster, more accurate check-outs, improves coordination across departments, and helps teams deliver a more seamless guest experience with new upsell opportunities.

Adam Seskis, chief executive officer at RMS, said, “Every guest interaction is an opportunity to drive value, but disconnected systems can often get in the way. Our integration with Epos Now brings clarity and efficiency to how teams operate, enabling faster billing, more accurate reporting, and a better guest journey. It’s another step in our mission to simplify hospitality technology and help our customers grow.”

Richard Nolan, chief operating officer at EPOS Now, said, “This new integration between Epos Now’s POS platform and RMS’s Property Management System provides hospitality operators with real-time insights to key performance data. The goal is to help businesses make informed decisions, improve efficiency, and maintain consistent guest service, empowering teams to deliver excellence every step of the way.”

Through RMS’s property management backbone, operators can unify guest spend across accommodation and F&B, while also responding rapidly to changes in service demand, pricing, and inventory at scale.