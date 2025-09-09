Revenue Analytics Announces Partnership With Cloudbeds

ATLANTA, Georgia—Revenue Analytics announced a strategic partnership and integration with Cloudbeds. Through this partnership, hotels using the Cloudbeds Property Management System (PMS) can now connect directly with Revenue Analytics’ revenue management solution, N2Pricing, to unlock smarter pricing and capture more revenue.

“This partnership with Cloudbeds is a key part of our strategy to bring intuitive, AI-powered revenue management to hotels of all shapes and sizes,” said Bill Brewster, chief executive officer of Revenue Analytics. “We’re proud to partner with a company that shares our mission of meeting the evolving and complex needs of the modern hotelier. We’re investing heavily in connectivity, AI innovation, and global expansion because hoteliers need modern tools that make it easier to drive profitability in today’s volatile market.”

The new integration offers a frictionless experience for Cloudbeds customers by enabling a two-way connection between Cloudbeds and Revenue Analytics’ N2Pricing solution.

N2Pricing pulls rate, reservation, and inventory data directly from Cloudbeds and analyzes it. It then generates optimized rate and restriction recommendations, which allow hoteliers to automatically adjust pricing based on real-time demand and capture more revenue without manual work.

Advertisement

Key benefits include:

Quick Setup: Fast, secure connection to Cloudbeds with minimal development effort

Tailored Configuration: Setup customized to each property’s needs and strategy

Automated Pricing: Continuous, real-time data flow powers AI-driven rate recommendations

Rapid Time-to-Value: Hotels typically go live in weeks, not months

“Our integration with Cloudbeds makes it easier than ever for hotel teams to access N2Pricing and realize near-immediate value,” said James Harris, vice president of business development at Revenue Analytics. “It’s fast, frictionless, and delivers the automation and insights modern hoteliers need to succeed.”

N2Pricing eliminates manual pricing tasks and spreadsheet work, replacing them with cloud-based exception management, AI-powered rate recommendations, and portfolio-level visibility.

“We know hoteliers wear many hats, and time is always in short supply. That’s why we are excited to partner with Revenue Analytics to bring N2Pricing’s intelligent automation and easy-to-use pricing tools to Cloudbeds customers. Together, we’re helping properties make better decisions, faster—while delivering the kind of integrated innovation the industry truly needs,” said Sebastien Leitner, vice president of partnerships at Cloudbeds.