ATLANTA, Georgia—Revenue Analytics and Jonas Chorum announced a new two-way integration that enables hotels to automate pricing decisions.

The integration leverages Jonas Chorum’s JonasARC open API platform to connect the Jonas Chorum PMS with Revenue Analytics’ N2Pricing revenue management system, enabling automated, real-time data flow between the two platforms. Reservation, inventory, and rate data flow directly into N2Pricing, while optimized prices and restrictions automatically sync back into Jonas Chorum, eliminating manual processes.

“This integration removes friction that has historically slowed revenue teams down,” said Tess McGoldrick, SVP of Travel & Hospitality at Revenue Analytics. “With Revenue Analytics and Jonas Chorum working in lockstep, hotels using Jonas Chorum PMS can now unlock N2Pricing’s full power to eliminate manual tasks, speed up pricing cycles, and price with greater confidence.”

Integration Details

Through the integration, hotels benefit from:

Automated Data Sync : With both platforms aligned on the latest operational and pricing inputs, pricing decisions remain grounded in current market and property insights.

: With both platforms aligned on the latest operational and pricing inputs, pricing decisions remain grounded in current market and property insights. Accurate Pricing Decisions : Live operational data, combined with N2Pricing’s AI-powered logic, gives hotels improved demand visibility and more consistent revenue performance.

: Live operational data, combined with N2Pricing’s AI-powered logic, gives hotels improved demand visibility and more consistent revenue performance. Faster Pricing Cycles and Stronger RevPAR Capture : Hotels spend less time maintaining data and more time acting on insights, enabling teams to capture opportunities across every date and room type.

: Hotels spend less time maintaining data and more time acting on insights, enabling teams to capture opportunities across every date and room type. Rapid Setup: The integration is designed for quick onboarding, helping hotels realize value quickly with minimal operational disruption.

“We’re proud to partner with Revenue Analytics and bring even more automation and intelligence to our shared customers,” said Adam Wilson, General Manager of Jonas Chorum. “This integration gives hotels a powerful combination of modern PMS technology and AI-driven pricing—a crucial advantage in today’s fast-moving hospitality environment.”