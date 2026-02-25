Revenue Analytics and Cloudbeds Announce Expanded Partnership

ATLANTA & LISBON—Revenue Analytics and Cloudbeds announced an expanded strategic partnership integrating Climber RMS directly into the Cloudbeds platform, delivering AI-powered revenue management to independent hotels and regional chains worldwide.

The expanded integration connects Climber RMS — Revenue Analytics’ AI-enhanced revenue management solution — with the Cloudbeds Property Management System (PMS), enabling automated, real-time data flow between the two platforms. Rate, reservation, and inventory data sync directly into Climber RMS, where advanced AI models generate optimized pricing and restriction recommendations. These updates can then automatically flow back into Cloudbeds. Cloudbeds customers now gain direct access to continuous learning pricing models, deep market intelligence, and automated rate decision workflows, all within their existing PMS environment.

“Cloudbeds customers now have seamless access to Climber’s AI-driven revenue management workflows directly through their PMS,” said Mário Mouraz, senior vice president, LATAM of Revenue Analytics. “This integration represents a powerful step forward in democratizing AI pricing intelligence — empowering independent, regional, and multi-property hotel teams to respond in real time to demand shifts, automate rate decisions, and unlock new revenue potential with less manual effort.”

“The demand for advanced revenue management capabilities across the hospitality industry has grown swiftly, and revenue teams need solutions that combine analytical depth with operational simplicity,” said Sebastien Leitner, vice president of partnerships at Cloudbeds. “By integrating Climber RMS into Cloudbeds, we’re ensuring our customers can apply sophisticated pricing methodologies directly within their existing workflows. The result is smarter decisions from day one without added complexity.”

Advertisement

Integration Details

This secure, two-way integration allows hotels to automate pricing actions or maintain strategic oversight through Climber’s decision interface. The result is faster pricing cycles, improved margin protection, and measurable incremental revenue gains.

Through the expanded partnership, hotels benefit from: