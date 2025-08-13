Resorts World Las Vegas Integrates Oracle OPERA Cloud PMS

AUSTIN, Texas—Resorts World Las Vegas has implemented the Oracle OPERA Cloud hospitality platform. With the cloud-based suite of solutions, the fully integrated resort has been able to streamline and improve the efficiency of its hotel and restaurant operations. This includes having a centralized view of each guest, from past dining preferences to casino player profiles, and enabling staff to deliver more informed, personalized service.

“At Resorts World Las Vegas, we strive for excellence, and OPERA Cloud has helped us raise the bar even higher,” said Shannon McCallum, vice president of operations, Resorts World Las Vegas. “Having mobile access to data spanning room cleaning priorities to rewards has enabled our associates to move more freely across the property and focus on the activities that will deliver the most value to our guests.”

Resorts World transitioned to Oracle OPERA Cloud Property Management (PMS) and Guest Engagement and Merchandising eStandby Upgrade. Built on the security and performance of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the technology suite has eliminated the need for on-premises hardware and reduced IT overhead.

Updating Casino and Hotel Operations

With OPERA Cloud, the resort has unified its guest data, which was previously managed separately across three Resorts World properties. This has helped improve the operational efficiency of its hotel.

Through Nor1 PRIME’s AI solutions, Guest Engagement and Merchandising eStandby Upgrade allows the resort to engage its guests through digital marketing channels, including its booking engine, pre-arrival emails, and mobile app. By offering tailored upgrades and services, the hotel can increase revenue while enhancing guest satisfaction. Simphony Cloud POS has also delivered a centralized cloud platform for all of Resorts World’s food and beverage operations, including restaurants, bars, and event venues. This is helping optimize workflows and delivering real-time insights to help inform staffing, orders, and inventory decisions.

“By doubling down on a modern, secure cloud technology platform, Resorts World Las Vegas now has the agility and tools needed to continually innovate and drive revenue while delivering winning experiences for its guests and staff,” said Alex Alt, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Consumer Industries. “At Oracle, we are dedicated to empowering our customers to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape. Our collaboration with Resorts World Las Vegas is a prime example of how we enable organizations to leverage the cloud, drive innovation, and ultimately, achieve their business goals.”