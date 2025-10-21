Resolute Road Hospitality Adds Dual-Brand Marriott Hotel to its Portfolio

BOISE, Idaho—Resolute Road Hospitality announced that it has entered into a management agreement with Live Wide Ventures to operate a new dual-brand Marriott property in Caldwell, Idaho. The project marks the start of a long-term collaboration between the two companies and the first of several joint ventures.

Currently under construction, the dual-brand property is scheduled to open in mid-2026 and will include both a TownePlace Suites by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott. Upon completion, the hotel will offer a combined total of 119 guestrooms, including 57 rooms in the TownePlace Suites and 62 rooms in the Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The TownePlace Suites will offer suites with fully equipped kitchens, living areas, and flexible workspaces designed for long-term guests. The Fairfield Inn & Suites will provide guestrooms focused on productivity and relaxation. Shared amenities across the property will include a 24-hour fitness center, pool and hot tub, flexible meeting space, a business center, guest laundry, and a sundry shop.

“From the beginning, our partnership with Live Wide Ventures has been rooted in a shared vision: to develop thoughtful, high-performing hospitality assets that benefit both travelers and local communities,” said Daniel Pinheiro, chief business development officer, Resolute Road Hospitality. “This dual-brand Marriott in Caldwell is the first of many opportunities we look forward to executing together.”

“Resolute Road’s proven commitment to detail, guest satisfaction, and maintaining excellence across every aspect of operations aligns perfectly with our values at Live Wide Ventures,” said Kate Atkinson, owner of Live Wide Ventures. “Their expertise, pulse on the area, and focus on quality make them the perfect partner. Together, we are building not just a property, but an experience that elevates hospitality for guests and residents of Caldwell.”

The property offers access to the College of Idaho, Simplot, Ford Idaho Center, Darigold, D&B Supply, and many other businesses. Caldwell is located along the Sunnyslope Wine Trail, which includes more than a dozen wineries, and it is situated near Lake Lowell, the Snake River, and the Owyhee Mountains.