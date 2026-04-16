In an industry defined by volatility, extended-stay hotels have consistently behaved differently. The sector, which is positioned between multifamily and traditional lodging, combines hospitality revenue upside with residential-style stability. With lower labor costs, longer lengths of stay, and increasing conversion optionality, the sector attracts lenders and equity partners seeking lower risk and stronger downside protection. The extended-stay category has evolved from a niche lodging solution into a hybrid living asset that developers, lenders, and brands are leaning into with renewed conviction, even as U.S. hotel demand softens, especially in the lower chain scales.

Structural shifts in employment, consumer trends, and housing flexibility have expanded the population of those seeking temporary living quarters. At the same time, the residential rental sector has leaned heavily into amenity- and service-driven differentiation, conditioning renters to expect fitness centers, communal spaces, package management, pet accommodations, and technology-enabled convenience as part of baseline living. Extended-stay hotels sit at the logical intersection of these forces, pairing residential unit design and lifestyle amenities with hospitality operating efficiencies and flexible tenure. Their evolution reflects a rational market response to converging consumer expectations and cost structures, reshaping hotel design standards, amenity programming, and long-term asset valuation.

The extended-stay hotel model succeeds when residential amenity offerings are calibrated to extended-stay demand and supported by an economically sustainable price point. Understanding how this model evolved and where it may be heading provides essential context for disciplined investment decisions moving forward.

The Origin Story

Wichita, Kansas-based residential developer Jack DeBoer was exploring new revenue opportunities amid increasing vacancies in 1975. He decided to convert several units in one of his hometown investments into monthly furnished rentals, which he called The Residences. After initial success, DeBoer decided to open rentals up to customers requiring shorter stays and convert more units and more of his multifamily buildings. With kitchens, larger living spaces, and weekly housekeeping, DeBoer didn’t just invent a brand; he invented a business model that became the first bridge between hospitality and housing. Twelve years later, Jack and his business partner in the venture, Robert L. Brock (then the largest Holiday Inn franchisee), sold the 103-property portfolio to Marriott, which is known today as Residence Inn by Marriott with nearly 900 properties across the United States. What started as an experiment became the foundation for an entirely new category in hospitality: extended-stay hotels.

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From that first Residence Inn, DeBoer went on to influence nearly every major extended-stay concept that followed. Over the next four decades, Jack founded four more national extended-stay hotel brands: Summerfield Suites (now Hyatt House), Candlewood Suites, Value Place (now WoodSpring Suites), and WaterWalk hotels. Each iteration reflected the same underlying belief: the best long-term stays are those that make customers feel at home.

A Brief History

The first wave of extended-stay brands in the 1980s and 1990s offered no-frills accommodations, yet defined the category’s foundation with larger rooms, in-room kitchens, weekly housekeeping, and onsite laundry facilities, to name a few. These brands also proved that longer stays translated into operating efficiencies, delivering higher profit margins and greater operating resilience, especially in downturns.

As travelers’ expectations grew and residential trends and lifestyles shifted, extended-stay hotel brands proliferated, with more than 30 brands across every hotel chain scale except luxury, each catering to guests seeking their own version of a home away from home. Today, extended-stay hotels have matured into one of the most dynamic intersections of hospitality and housing. What once centered on weekly housekeeping and kitchenettes has expanded into a residential experience complete with laundry rooms, fitness studios, and pet-friendly outdoor areas. This, in part, is a reaction to residential trends in which more amenities and services drive higher rents.

While the original extended-stay brands still cater to traditional extended-stay demand sources, the post-COVID wave of brands are capitalizing on the rise in consumers who live fluidly between work and travel. Many new brands entered the midscale and upper midscale market in recent years, including Hyatt Studios, StudioRes by Marriott, Echo Suites by Wyndham, stayAPT, and EverHome Suites by Choice. Hilton’s new midscale brand, LivSmart Studios, is a case study in this convergence of hospitality and residential. Its inclusion of a dedicated takeout and delivery drop-off zone, a community board, a Peloton-equipped fitness center, a well-designed laundry room, outdoor amenities (grills, fire pits, and seating), and pet-friendly accommodations all mirror the offerings of modern multifamily developments. These amenities speak to a new kind of guest who treats their hotel stay much like they would their apartment: they order in, personalize their space, and expect seamless integration with urban conveniences.

The Operating Economics

While rising demand has certainly shaped the sector’s trajectory, its expansion is equally tied to the strong operating margins. The extended-stay model outperforms traditional hotels on a margin basis. The single largest factor driving these premiums is labor, of which the largest labor department in a hotel is typically housekeeping. However, the higher the chain class, the smaller this particular cost benefit is, as service levels, guestroom square footage, and guest expectations increase and the average length of stay decreases. According to CBRE Research,1 the economy and midscale segment Rooms Departmental Labor Cost averages $9.31 per occupied room (POR) for extended-stay hotels as compared to $20.34 for traditional properties. However, this advantage shrinks for the upper midscale hotels—$18.20 versus $20.84 POR. From Woodworth Core Group’s own proprietary database, this trend continues through the upscale and upper upscale chain scales.

Extended-stay hotel operational savings go beyond labor. The longer average length of stay limits housekeeping costs and materials. In addition, the nature of guest travel leads to more direct property bookings (i.e., lower customer acquisition costs), and the residential-minded guests have reduced service expectations. This high-margin model has proven resilient across market cycles, offering owners consistency even during periods of volatility. Recent CBRE research, depicted in the accompanying chart, shows the gross operating profit (GOP) margins of extended-stay versus traditional hotels by chain scale, cementing the flow-through case. Again, Woodworth Core Group proprietary data confirms that this trend continues for upscale and upper upscale hotels, as well as year to year.

Jack Corgel, president of Cordial Hotel Property Research and special advisor to Woodworth Core Group, added, “In my decades of lodging research, extended-stay properties have frequently been an outlier; they rely less on transient travel than other hotels, which reduces exposure to seasonality. This tends to make occupancy more stable, resulting in relatively lower distribution costs. Said simply, they are less volatile.”

Development Model Convergence

Developers, too, have blurred the lines between extended stay and residential, especially at the upper end, creating feasible conversion opportunities. Launched in late 2022, the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy brand is a great example of this, expanding Marriott’s extended-stay portfolio to the upper upscale chain classification. The brand’s second outpost and first in the United States opened in February 2025 in Savannah, Georgia, converting a former loft-style apartment building into one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom units in the heart of Savannah’s historic district, ranging from 833 to 1,562 square feet.

No brand illustrates this convergence more clearly than Jack DeBoer’s parting expression, WaterWalk Hotels. Launched in 2014, at the age of 83, DeBoer founded a brand with two offerings within the same building: upscale extended-stay hotel rooms with in-unit washer-dryers, and unfurnished units for three-, six-, or 12-month leases. The original design had the unfurnished rooms as a separate but adjacent multi-family development. However, when DeBoer’s granddaughter, Mimi Oliver, became CEO in 2018, she launched the Gen 2.0 concept, combining both setups under one roof with fully shared amenities. The mix of unit types can be market-dependent and easily changed but is typically 30 percent unfurnished and 70 percent furnished. All unfurnished leasing is handled online or by a national sales associate, and furniture can be rented through a third-party company. WaterWalk isn’t simply mimicking residential living; it’s structurally incorporating it.

This dual-use model challenges traditional underwriting, creating a flexible real estate product that can benefit from hospitality revenues, yet can operate with limited labor and benefit from the zoning flexibility, financing leverage, and exit advantages of multifamily properties. WaterWalk joined the Wyndham brand family in 2024, and as of January 2026, it boasts 11 properties across the United States in mostly suburban locations, one of which was DeBoer’s original Residence Inn Wichita.

The Investment Equation

In addition to higher profit margins than traditional hotels, construction and replacement costs for most extended-stay products remain below those of comparable select-service hotels, due to simplified building systems, fewer shared spaces, and smaller back-of-house requirements. These capital efficiencies, paired with durable performance during downturns, have made the segment increasingly attractive to lenders and investors. Banks and private equity groups now view extended-stay hotels as lower volatility, higher return assets, particularly when supported by established brand families.

As developers and investors increasingly recognize the conversion optionality of these assets, underwriting strategies are shifting. Properties designed with flexible layouts and durable finishes can pivot between extended-stay, furnished housing, or multifamily lease-up, carrying enhanced long-term value preservation. Their construction is also adaptable to alternative uses such as senior living or workforce housing, with little additional capital investment required.

The result is an asset class with lower operating risk and higher exit optionality, which aligns with the financial pragmatism of today’s capital markets and is reflected in cap rates. Lenders have taken real notice, as this segment proved to be one of the most resilient throughout the global pandemic. Mike Lipson, CEO of Access Point, a prominent hotel lender, says, “We continue to believe that capital markets will increasingly lean into this segment as the data has become extremely compelling. Strong performance trends have driven greater financeability, which, combined with higher margins and lower volatility, should ultimately push cap rates below those of the broader hospitality sector, and we welcome that.” Lipson previously held senior roles at Fannie Mae and CapMark and is widely regarded as an expert in hotel and multifamily capital markets, having previously worked directly with DeBoer to finance hundreds of millions of dollars to develop Candlewood-branded hotels.

According to CoStar, economy and midscale hotel average monthly cap rates for the 12 months ending October 2025 range between 8.6 percent and 13.1 percent, whereas suburban multifamily average monthly cap rates ranged from 6.5 percent to 6.7 percent. Although extended-stay hotel transactions have been limited in recent years, their hotel cap rates typically fall between traditional hotels and multifamily.

The Unifying Thread

The line between “guest” and “resident” is eroding as consumer expectations evolve. Remote work, gig employment, and the normalization of flexible living arrangements have reshaped how people view space and time. Not to mention, the rise of alternative lodging, especially short-term rentals, introduced a new generation of travelers to the advantages of residential-style accommodations. But whether extended-stay travelers need lodging for work (long-term project work, contract assignments, traveling nurses, etc.) or require temporary housing (insurance relocation, vacationing, medical tourism, digital nomads, etc.), they want to live fully, not just stay temporarily. Conversely, renters, especially young professionals in urban environments, want residential experiences that feel curated, serviced, and flexible, much like a hotel. And so, extended-stay hotels are becoming an alternative form of residential living.

As the lower chain scale extended-stay brands offer more comparable residential amenities at competitive prices, they may very well attract new audiences. According to Apartments.com, the national average rent of a studio apartment is $1,702 per month as of November 2025 for an average of 463 square feet, which over the course of a year equates to $59.95 per day. That figure reflects a 12-month lease, excluding utilities, cable, internet, security deposit, and amenity fees. With these additional services, coupled with the flexibility of not being locked into a lease as well as hotel points that can be redeemed for vacations around the world, the economic support becomes clearer. Not to mention, some of these hotel brands even offer free breakfast.

Looking Ahead

Extended-stay hotels have evolved from a hospitality concept into a flexible living product that performs across market cycles, appeals to multiple demand bases, and aligns with modern residential and capital market dynamics. The enhanced operating margins, development cost savings, favorable cap rates, and exit optionality have and will continue to attract sophisticated capital.

Jack DeBoer’s original idea bridged hospitality and housing long before the market recognized their shared economics. The convergence he envisioned has matured into a structural real estate strategy, one that rewards flexibility, efficiency, and consistency over time.