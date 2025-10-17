Residence Inn by Marriott Pleasant Hill Concord Completes Renovations

PLEASANT HILL, California—Marriott International, Inc. announced the completion of renovations at the 126-suite Residence Inn by Marriott Pleasant Hill Concord. The guestroom renovations include new bathrooms, furniture, kitchen cabinets, carpeting, wall vinyl, paint, and custom artwork. Public space improvements include new electric-vehicle charging stations, an updated fire pit, new built-in barbecues, as well as a resurfaced parking lot.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to our newly refreshed hotel here in Pleasant Hill,” said Tracie Collins, general manager of Residence Inn by Marriott Pleasant Hill Concord. “Tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood and surrounded by beautiful redwood trees, our hotel offers a peaceful retreat—the perfect place to relax and unwind.”

The Residence Inn by Marriott Pleasant Hill Concord is an all-suite hotel that offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites. The suites provide guests with a well-lit work desk, an ergonomic chair, and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Each suite also has a fully equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven, residential-sized appliances, and a flat-screen television with access to streaming accounts, while some select suites offer wood-burning fireplaces.

Amenities at the pet-friendly hotel include a complimentary breakfast, an outdoor swimming pool, a 24/7 fitness center and sports court, a 24-hour Market serving an assortment of quick snacks, beer, wine, and refreshing beverages.

The hotel offers access to John F. Kennedy University and Sunvalley Shopping Center. Situated five minutes from downtown Pleasant Hill and 29 miles from Oakland International Airport, the two-story property is near the Veranda Shopping Center, Hurricane Harbor Waterslides, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, and Broadway Plaza Shopping Center.