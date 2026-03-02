Residence Inn Albuquerque North Completes Renovation

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico—The ninety-suite Residence Inn Albuquerque North announced the completion of a seven-month renovation. The project refreshed the hotel’s accommodations and enhanced its guest amenities. The updates were designed to deliver the brand’s “home plus” extended-stay experience.

Originally opened in 2002, the all-suite hotel has long served business and government travelers visiting Albuquerque’s North Corridor. The redesigned studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites average 636 square feet and include full-size kitchens with residential appliances, separate living and sleeping areas, and dedicated workspaces. Updated finishes introduce a modern aesthetic with a color palette of grey, blue, and brown.

“Extended-stay travelers want more than just a room. They want a place where they can maintain their routine, spread out, and feel at home,” said Brenda Lucero, general manager of Residence Inn Albuquerque. “This renovation allows us to deliver that experience in a more elevated and contemporary way while continuing to serve the corporate and government travelers who rely on us.”

In addition to the refreshed suites, the Residence Inn Albuquerque North expanded and remodeled its fitness center, which now has four machines and free weights. Mobile key technology has also been implemented, providing added convenience and access throughout the stay.