Reset Hotel Opens in Joshua Tree

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced the debut of Reset Hotel, a design-forward property situated minutes from Joshua Tree National Park.

“Reset Hotel embodies our vision for experiential travel, where sustainable design meets authentic connection to our country’s most inspiring landscapes,” said Paul Sacco, chief growth and development officer at PM Hotel Group. “From national parks to emerging destinations, PM Hotel Group is operating experiential lifestyle hotels coast to coast. With Reset, Ben Uyeda, Adam Wininger, Shannon Ching, and Sumeet Parekh have created a model for community-focused hospitality that celebrates the beauty and accessibility of America’s outdoors.”

Reset, set on 180 acres in Twentynine Palms, offers 65 rooms and serves as a base for exploring Joshua Tree’s hiking, climbing, and stargazing. Interiors by Gry Space utilize earthy textures with desert-inspired design, paired with amenities like private patios, soaking tubs, Flamingo Estate bath products, Fellow pour-over coffee, and sustainable linens.

Additional offerings include a saltwater pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, cold plunge, yoga classes, and communal spaces for co-working and stargazing, in addition to art installations and self-guided trails across over 100 preserved acres. Split Rock Bistro, the hotel’s restaurant set to open in early 2026, will offer all-day food and beverage service with seasonal fare and locally inspired flavors.