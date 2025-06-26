MIAMI, Florida—Rentyl Resorts has been named the exclusive hospitality partner and property manager for the retail environment of Miami Worldcenter. As part of this long-term collaboration, Rentyl Resorts will oversee retail property management and guest experience operations at Miami Worldcenter while integrating its full-service national hospitality platform across the project’s residential, resort, and lifestyle offerings.

“Urban luxury today demands more than just five-star rooms—it’s about delivering seamless, brand-aligned living experiences across every touchpoint,” said Nicholas Falcone, chief executive officer of Rentyl Resorts. “At Miami Worldcenter, we’re fusing retail vibrancy, residential sophistication, and hospitality excellence into one living, breathing ecosystem.”

What Rentyl Resorts Is Doing at Miami Worldcenter

At Miami Worldcenter, Rentyl Resorts has been appointed to:

Serve as the retail environment’s property manager, focusing on operations, tenant engagement, and guest-facing services designed to elevate foot traffic, brand appeal, and experience consistency.

Deliver 360° service integration, creating a unified hospitality and real estate experience for a global audience

Rentyl’s involvement was also highlighted during the Miami Worldcenter Grand Opening Celebration, where the company served as the event’s Exclusive Hospitality Sponsor.

Rentyl Resorts: A National Platform Built for Developers and Brands

Rentyl Resorts offers developers, hotel owners, and real estate partners across the U.S. access to a fully integrated suite of services, including: