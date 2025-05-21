Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa Names Crescent New Manager

HONOLULU, Hawaii—The Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa transitioned to new management under Crescent Hotels & Resorts. Crescent oversees all hotel operations, bringing its expertise in service and amenities to enhance the guest experience.

The Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa is one of the city’s newest luxury hotels, offering service and comfort in a tropical setting. Crescent’s management marks a new chapter for the property.

“We are thrilled to have Crescent Hotels & Resorts as our new management partner,” said Spencer Lee, senior vice president of operations, Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa. “Their commitment to innovative, guest-focused service aligns perfectly with our vision to offer a sophisticated and authentic Hawaiian experience.”

Under Crescent Hotels & Resorts, guests experience lifestyle-driven hospitality. Known for managing properties across North America, Crescent delivers guest experiences that include personalized service, local cultural connections, and community engagement.

The Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa has 299 rooms and suites, including 187 hotel rooms and 112 residences. Interiors are designed by Hawaiian designer Sig Zane. Guests can access the Sky Deck, which includes a fitness center, a heated saltwater pool, and the full-service NAMI Spa.

Located near Ala Moana Center and the Kakaako district, the hotel provides access to shopping, dining, and cultural experiences. Crescent’s management emphasizes enhancing these connections, introducing guests to Honolulu through experiences led by the hotel’s on-site Navigator.