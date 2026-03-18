FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts—Colwen Hotels and XSS Hotels announced the completion of a multi-year transformation of Framingham’s Castle Hotel and the launch of The Framingham Hotel Collection.

The castle-inspired building originally opened in 1975 as the Sheraton Tara Hotel. What was once a single full-service hotel is now a connected three-hotel integrated campus, known as The Framingham Collection, comprising the Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center, Fairfield Inn & Suites Framingham, and TownePlace Suites Framingham, totaling 371 guestrooms and suites.

“We are proud to expand our collaboration with Marriott and elevate this landmark as Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center and The Framingham Hotel Collection,” said Stephanie Paschal, regional director of sales, Colwen Hotels. “Housing three distinct brands in one destination allows us to serve guests and groups with incredible flexibility while honoring the castle’s legacy in MetroWest and the greater Boston area.”

The reimagined destination also includes renewed public areas, technology-forward meeting spaces, a refreshed sense of place that blends heritage architecture with modern amenities, and three reinvented culinary concepts: Malone’s Irish Pub & Social, Provisions Hearth & Kitchen, and Tara Cafe.

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Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center

At the center of the project is the Renaissance Framingham Hotel & Conference Center, which leads the collection as the full-service flagship property. The Renaissance Framingham includes design-forward guestrooms, public spaces, and a reimagined weddings and events destination.

Guestrooms and suites include contemporary furniture, refreshed baths, and design elements that draw inspiration from the castle’s European-inspired architecture. Public spaces blend co-working-friendly zones, lobby lounges, and gathering areas that support both business and leisure travelers.

“The Renaissance brand is about uncovering the unexpected in every stay, and few canvases are more distinctive than this historic castle,” said David Laurent, general manager of The Framingham Hotel Collection. “With fully renovated accommodations, modernized public spaces, and new culinary concepts, we are excited to welcome travelers and the community back to a refreshed Framingham legend.”

Renaissance Framingham Weddings & Events provides more than 25,000 square feet of flexible meeting, wedding, and conference spaces. The reimagined venue supports modern events ranging from intimate board meetings to 1,000-person galas, with refreshed ballrooms, pre-function areas, and breakout rooms equipped with upgraded technology and luxury finishes.