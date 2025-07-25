Renaissance Chicago North Shore Hotel Completes Renovation

Northbrook, Illinois—The Renaissance Chicago North Shore Hotel, part of the Marriott Bonvoy collection, announced the completion of a multi-year, property-wide renovation. Guided by The Gettys Group in collaboration with Ste Marie Design, the project updated the property through the integration of layered textures, botanical motifs, and upscale finishes.

Executed in two major phases, the renovation began in 2020 with a full refresh of all guestrooms, followed by an expansive upgrade to the public spaces, meeting venues, and exterior arrival experience, which are officially open for guests. The Gettys Group’s design philosophy focused on blending contemporary elements with residential-inspired details. Construction efforts were led by Jade Group and ABAT Builders.

As part of the renovation, public spaces are now defined by experiential zones, including the Lobby Bar and Studio Space. A redesigned club lounge and a tech-forward fitness center round out the amenity upgrades. On the meetings and events side, over 20,000 square feet of flexible space—including 21 breakout rooms—received AV capabilities, digital signage, and cosmetic refinements. The Greenery, a signature venue with floor-to-ceiling windows, now serves as a place for weddings, conferences, and corporate functions with a capacity of up to 500 guests.

“Every detail of this renovation was approached with the goal of enriching the guest experience, and we are delighted to be unveiling the reimagined property to our guests,” said John Howard, general manager of the property. “From the layered design story to the functional enhancements, this project redefines our hotel as a modern, versatile, and inspiring destination.”