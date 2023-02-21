Remington Hotels Announces La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Lakeway Management Agreement

DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hotels announced its management agreement for La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Lakeway. Located in the city of Lakeway, the property marks Remington’s fifth hotel in the Austin area, further strengthening its portfolio in the market. Remington will manage the hotel’s sales, marketing, operations, revenue management, and overall customer satisfaction results.

The property offers 104 pet-friendly guestrooms with flat-screen HDTVs, mini-refrigerators, microwaves, coffee makers, and personal desks. The property also has a gym, outdoor pool, breakfast, dry cleaning, laundry services, and parking. Situated next to the pool, the hotel also has 763 square feet of event space, which accommodates up to 75 conference guests or 50 banquets.

“The addition of the La Quinta complements both the Springhill Suites West Austin and Lakeway Resort and Spa properties, giving Remington the opportunity to service every unique traveler’s needs from business travelers, sports groups, and leisure guests,” said Jason Reader, executive vice president of operations at Remington Hotels. “With our strong resources and vast management experience, we are confident that our team will bring a fresh new approach to drive results for the property.”

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Lakeway has the Del Sol design package. The new design aims to increase functionality, comfort, and connectivity while driving La Quinta’s mission The hotel is located 24 miles from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and within close proximity to Lake Travis, Hill Country Galleria, Texas Golf Club, Falconhead Golf Club, and a number of local shops and restaurants. The hotel opened in May 2020 and will be celebrating its third anniversary this year.