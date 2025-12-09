DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced the appointment of Travis Burns as executive vice president of business development. In this role, Burns will focus on driving portfolio growth by sourcing new management opportunities and building relationships with owners and developers.

“Travis has deep relationships across the ownership community and a strong reputation for delivering results,” said Keith Oltchick, chief development officer, Remington Hospitality. His understanding of what owners prioritize, performance, transparency, and a true operating partnership, makes him uniquely equipped to continue advancing Remington’s development strategy.”

Burns brings more than 20 years of hospitality experience to his new role. He joins Remington from Aimbridge Hospitality, where he most recently served as vice president of business development. His nearly decade-long tenure at Aimbridge included senior roles, including regional vice president of operations, where he oversaw 70+ properties. He also held roles including regional director of operations, marketing & sales, and area director of sales. Earlier in his career, Burns held leadership roles at Leisure Hospitality Management, Anish Hotel Group, and Hyatt Regency.

Burns holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Oklahoma State University, as well as a Hotel Real Estate Investments and Asset Management Certificate from the Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration.