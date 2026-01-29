Photo Credit: Remington Hospitality

DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced the appointment of Ayotunde Gibbs as executive vice president of technology.

Gibbs will be responsible for developing and executing a comprehensive IT strategy designed to enhance operational performance, enable scalable growth, strengthen data and systems integration, and support innovation across Remington’s portfolio. She will also focus on leveraging technology as a differentiating platform to drive efficiency, improve decision-making, and deliver long-term value to ownership groups.

“Ayotunde brings a rare combination of strategic vision, enterprise systems expertise, and hands-on leadership,” said Ben Perelmuter, chief executive officer of Remington Hospitality. “Her ability to align technology with business outcomes will be instrumental as we continue to scale responsibly, modernize our platforms, and support owners with data-driven, performance-focused solutions.”

Gibbs has more than 20 years of experience in information technology. She joins Remington from Dave & Buster’s Inc., where she served as vice president of enterprise systems and data, leading large-scale initiatives across enterprise platforms, analytics, and technology transformation. Before that, she held multiple leadership roles at GameStop, Inc., advancing from senior development manager to director of technology program management.

Gibbs holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Texas Tech University. She serves on the advisory board of the National Breast Cancer Foundation and as secretary of the DFW chapter of the Society for Information Management.