DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced the appointment of Jason Kreul as chief operating officer, effective August 5, 2025. In his new role, Kreul will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, engineering, food & beverage, and commercial strategy for both third-party managed and assets under management. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Ben Perelmuter and play a key role in accelerating Remington’s growth across North America, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

“As Remington continues to expand its presence in key growth markets, bringing in a proven leader like Jason is essential to executing our long-term strategy,” said Ben Perelmuter, chief executive officer, Remington Hospitality. “His ability to drive performance, cultivate brand partnerships, and empower teams makes him the ideal fit for this next chapter of growth.”

Kreul joins Remington Hospitality with more than two decades of hospitality leadership experience. Most recently, he served as chief operating officer at First Hospitality, where he led operations, commercial strategy, and the people & talent divisions. He previously held the role of president at Highgate, as well as senior-level positions with White Lodging and Winegardner & Hammons.

“I’m excited to join Remington Hospitality at such a dynamic time in its growth,” said Jason Kreul, chief operating officer, Remington Hospitality. “The company’s clear commitment to people, innovation, and results is evident and deeply resonates with me. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to strengthen owner relationships, drive meaningful impact, and deliver increased returns across the portfolio.”