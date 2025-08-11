DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced the appointment of Cory Chambers as chief commercial officer. In this role, Chambers will lead the company’s commercial strategy, including revenue management, sales, marketing, distribution, and customer experience. His efforts will focus on driving topline performance, enhancing guest engagement, and supporting the company’s continued growth across key markets.

“As Remington continues to scale, a unified and innovative commercial strategy is more important than ever,” said Ben Perelmuter, chief executive officer, Remington Hospitality. “Cory brings the perfect blend of vision, discipline, and leadership to this role. His experience across the full spectrum of commercial operations will help us deepen brand value, elevate guest experiences, and deliver strong returns for our ownership groups.”

Chambers joins Remington Hospitality from Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), where he most recently served as executive vice president, chief commercial and analytics officer. He led the company’s commercial strategy and business intelligence initiatives, overseeing functions such as revenue management, sales, marketing, and digital. Before joining HVMG, Chambers held various senior commercial leadership roles at several hospitality companies, including Marriott International and White Lodging.

“I’m honored to join Remington Hospitality at such a pivotal point in its growth journey,” said Cory Chambers, chief commercial officer, Remington Hospitality. “I’ve long admired the company’s reputation for performance and innovation. I look forward to partnering with this talented team to amplify our commercial impact and unlock long-term value for owners, associates, and guests.”

Advertisement

Chambers holds a Bachelor of Business Administration – BBA, Marketing from James Madison University and a Master of Business Administration from Babson F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.