DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced the appointment of Ben Perelmuter as its new chief executive officer, effective June 2, 2025. Perelmuter brings nearly three decades of industry experience to the role.

Perelmuter joins Remington Hospitality from TPG Hotels & Resorts, where he served as president and chief operating officer. His career also includes a tenure at Aimbridge Hospitality, where he advanced from general manager to division president. Across these roles, he has demonstrated a commitment to guest satisfaction, associate engagement, and delivering business results.

“This transition marks an exciting new chapter for Remington Hospitality,” said Monty Bennett, CEO and chairman of the board, Ashford, Inc.—the parent company of Remington Hospitality. “Ben’s energy, passion for hospitality, and focus on performance align perfectly with our vision for the future. I’m confident in his ability to build on our momentum and lead the company forward with a focus on people, purpose, and profits.”

Perelmuter succeeds Sloan Dean, who has served as CEO for the past eight years. Under Dean’s leadership, Remington expanded its third-party management portfolio. Dean will work closely with Perelmuter over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth and thoughtful leadership transition.

“I am honored to join Remington Hospitality and am excited to continue to drive the business forward,” said Perelmuter. “I am eager to work with this incredible team to shape the next phase of growth and am committed to building on the company’s legacy of innovation, excellence, and people-first leadership.”