DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced the promotion of Amy Epperson to executive vice president of human resources. In this role, Epperson will report directly to Ben Perelmuter, chief executive officer, and serve as a strategic partner to the company’s executive leadership team.

Since joining the company in 2023, Epperson has played a key role in leading Remington’s human resources function, strengthening the organization’s people strategy, and aligning HR initiatives with overall business objectives.

As executive vice president of human resources, Epperson will oversee all aspects of Remington’s human resources operations, including talent strategy, organizational development, culture, compliance, and associate experience.

“Amy’s leadership has had a meaningful impact on our organization in a relatively short period of time,” said Ben Perelmuter, chief executive officer, Remington Hospitality. “She has been instrumental in driving organizational change, enhancing associate engagement, and supporting the company’s continued growth across our managed portfolio. Amy understands how to align people, culture, and strategy in a way that directly supports operational excellence and owner outcomes, and her promotion reflects both her contributions to date and the critical role human capital plays in Remington’s long-term success.”