DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced the launch of DRIVEN, a structured, one-year path to general manager for the company’s highest-performing leaders. The program prepares high-performing internal talent for advancement and builds a bench of leaders for future general manager openings across the portfolio.

“At Remington, we believe that consistent results start with consistent leadership,” said Jason Kreul, chief operating officer, Remington Hospitality. “With RPM, the Remington Performance Model, we gave our teams a clear standard for driving performance across each of our five Driver categories in every department of the hotel, paired with our Associate Pledge of Service to guide how we show up for our guests and each other every day. Owners expect more than great results. They expect their management company to be talent-ready for any open position, at any time. DRIVEN is how we deliver on that expectation: a dedicated General Manager Academy that builds a deep bench of talented, well-prepared leaders ready to step into new assignments the moment opportunity arises, without ever having to lean on interim leadership. Together, RPM, the Pledge, and DRIVEN reflect the same commitment: delivering the results our owners expect, backed by the leadership talent to sustain them.”

Program Details

Over the course of the one-year program, participants complete a three-day classroom session in Dallas, meet monthly with a corporate sponsor and a field mentor, and job shadow at other hotels across finance, sales, food and beverage, rooms, and engineering. Each participant completes every item on the GM Training Checklist, endorsed by both sponsor and mentor, before placement on Remington’s Bench GM roster, contingent on continued performance in their current role.

Participants also train on how Remington embeds Claude, Anthropic’s AI assistant, across its operating platform to drive efficiency and decision-making for its portfolio. GMs learn to apply the technology to automated KPI management reporting and GOP flow analysis, interactive guest satisfaction and competitive set dashboards, and hotel scorecards that combine RevPAR, flow-through, and target-flow metrics into a single ranked view.

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DRIVEN is grounded in RPM, the Remington Performance Model that defines the core standards each associate and manager lives by to deliver on the company’s five Drivers: the associate, the guest, revenue, profit, and preventative maintenance.