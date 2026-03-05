DALLAS, Texas—Remington Hospitality announced that it has assumed management of the Costa Sur Resort, Classico Collection by Sonesta, an oceanfront resort located along the southern coastline of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The addition advances Remington’s expansion across high-performing leisure markets in Mexico and Latin America.

Operating under Sonesta’s Classico Collection, Costa Sur Resort is situated in one of Mexico’s most resilient resort destinations. The property includes 189 guestrooms and suites and is supported by four oceanfront food-and-beverage outlets, including La Cascada Restaurant, La Palapa Sports Bar, Seahorse Grill, Horizon’s, The Lobby Bar, and Barefoot Bar, as well as a heated outdoor pool overlooking Banderas Bay, a fitness center and spa, and flexible event space.

The Costa Sur Resort is scheduled to transition to an all-inclusive resort by this summer. The conversion is intended to broaden demand channels, enhance length of stay, and create additional opportunities to drive revenue growth and margin expansion.

“Puerto Vallarta continues to demonstrate strong leisure demand and durable long-term fundamentals,” said Ben Perelmuter, chief executive officer of Remington Hospitality. “With Costa Sur, our focus is on optimizing revenue and implementing operational efficiencies that support increased profitability. The planned transition to an all-inclusive model is a key component of our strategy to diversify revenue streams, improve cash flow visibility, and enhance long-term value for ownership.”