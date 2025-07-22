Reimagining a Historic Residence: Belden House & Mews

Opened in April, Belden House & Mews is a full-service hotel in the heart of Litchfield, Connecticut, a town listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its remarkable 18th-century American architecture. New York-based Champalimaud Design, PBDW Architects, Reed+Hilderbrand landscape architects, and various local artisans and businesses collaborated to renovate the 1888 Dr. Charles Belden mansion and “The Mews”—a 1959 modernist addition to the estate—and connect them with the 1891 Litchfield Firehouse.

Housing 31 guestrooms and suites, the property offers venues including the dining room and bar, bathhouse, a seasonal outdoor pool and lawn club, and the Living Room, where Champalimaud Design added all-new furniture, lighting, and accessories, while refinishing the original wood floors. “The Living Room is a bit of a nexus point, anchored by the original fireplace, balanced by a beautiful bay window and window seat,” explained Founder Anthony Champalimaud. “We anticipated seating groups, comfortable for dining, cocktails, or a place to sit with a laptop. It’s social in the evening as it connects to the dining room and has visibility to the bar. It feels fresh and bright during the day and warmly illuminated from the original silver chandelier at night. It’s as comfortable as a residential living room ought to be, arranged and furnished to fulfill its role any time of day.”

Courtney Brannan, principal of Champalimaud Design, added that “We designed the room as a sophisticated and easygoing space for groups and couples to gather, or simply to spend an afternoon reading a novel on the window seat. The buttermilk walls and cafe-style sheers soften and reflect the sunlight streaming into the Living Room each day. Rattan and tassel details enhance the sense of warmth emanating from the space, while the sofa creates an impactful contrast between contemporary and traditional aesthetics.” Champalimaud Design partnered with several local vendors on the project, including The Rug Company, Champalimaud Collection for Holland & Sherry (sheers), and B&B Italia (sofa).

A Sense of Movement

“The deep jewel tones of the carpet help to ground the space while creating movement in the room through its ethereal patterning,” Brannan described.

Showcasing Local Art

Champalimaud Design selected a work by local artist Brad Greenwood “to stimulate feeling and conversation among guests,” said Brannan. Belden House also features a collection of modernist works by Marcel Breuer and Eliot Noyes Belden.

Indigenous Flora

“These are cherry blossoms, a vibrant representation of spring and a way to connect Belden House with the bucolic surrounding area,” Brannan noted.

Making the Old New Again

Champalimaud Design restored the original silver chandelier with marbleized paper shades by Shandell’s. Dumais Made provided custom lighting for the space.