There’s a well-established paradox within hospitality—exceeding guest expectations while managing operational costs. Hoteliers know that their customers want to be delighted, but they must also ensure their investments pay off in a memorable guest experience while boosting the bottom line.

This stubborn issue has culminated in a single mission for the industry—personalized guest experiences.

Personalization for one guest might mean a frictionless, human-free check-in. For another, it could mean 24/7 staff availability to accommodate special requests. It may seem impossible to achieve a bespoke experience for every guest, but the most innovative brands have proven that the right investments can charm customers and secure their loyalty.

Check-Ins are Changing

Grocers, airports, and retailers have largely automated the guest experience through self-service technologies, and now hotels are following suit. In one emerging trend, guests are greeted by kiosks at check-in and check-out, assisted by staff. It’s a strategy that allows guests to skip the line and wait times while accessing informed hotel staff—putting guests in charge of their own experience while reducing the strain on front-line staff.

The rise of automation will only increase, and for good reason. While new research from J.D. Power shows that guests across all segments, from economy to luxury, feel they’re getting more value for their travel dollars, hotel owners and operators are still grappling with persistent workforce challenges. A recent survey by the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) shows that 65 percent of hotels face staffing shortages. In response, hoteliers are being pushed to adopt AI, automation, and innovative guest experience solutions, not just as a cost-saving measure, but as a way to deliver the personalized service today’s guests expect, despite having fewer hands on deck.

A growing number of industry insiders see automation and technology as vital tools for enhancing both the guest experience and the bottom line. However, implementing these tools effectively remains a challenge, especially when integrating with existing systems and empowering staff without sacrificing the human touch that defines hospitality.

Meeting Guests Where They Are

Another approach to address on-site staff shortages is the emergence of live remote customer service and support.

Through digital tools that enable real-time assistance via video, voice, or chat, often activated by QR codes, those aforementioned kiosks or mobile links, guests can receive immediate assistance from trained agents without waiting in line or being put on hold. These flexible touchpoints are designed to meet guests where they are, delivering on-demand support for everything from check-in to concierge services.

Imagine a VIP guest arriving during the busy afternoon rush. Instead of waiting in line at a kiosk (if there is one) or, more likely, speaking with someone at the front desk, they pull up a chair in the lobby, scan a QR code and quickly connect with a member of staff who’s offsite but has all the tools and authority to quickly expedite the check-in process.

Within minutes, the guest is sent a digital room key and is settling in for their stay. Later, they can use the same service to initiate a video call to explore dining options or book tickets to an event. These live agents can share booking links, notes, preferences, and coordinate with on-site staff to ensure a seamless experience from start to finish. This use of automation may sound aspirational, but it is very much available and will soon become the standard for customer-focused hospitality.

Powering Personalization Through Integration

What makes this innovation so impactful is its ability to consolidate guest interactions across multiple channels. While many hotels already use customer relationship management (CRM) systems, modern engagement platforms now offer unified desktops that integrate data from all touchpoints, including remote assistance and in-person service. This gives staff a holistic view of each guest’s journey, allowing for more personalized service at every stage.

With this connected view, properties can offer faster resolutions, tailor recommendations, and deliver consistent experiences across departments and locations, driving satisfaction and loyalty.

Why Speed and Consistency Matter

The need for rapid, reliable service is more important than ever. According to the J.D. Power 2025 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study, though only 12 percent of guests report experiencing problems during their stay, those incidents have an outsized impact. When a problem occurs, whether it’s an odd odor, excessive noise, or a housekeeping issue, guest satisfaction scores drop by 217 points, from an average of 677 to 460. This highlights the importance of having tools and teams available at any time to quickly address issues and preserve the overall experience.

Bridging the Gap Between Tech and Team

Adopting these innovations requires more than just implementing new software. It demands organizational readiness and strong leadership. Tools that support front-line teams and improve service consistency are no longer optional; they are essential. And while technology plays a key role in delivering seamless experiences, it’s the people behind those tools who truly bring the guest journey to life.

The American Express 2025 Global Travel Trends Report notes that while many millennials and Gen Z travelers rely on smartphones to research travel deals, a quarter of respondents still value speaking with a travel agent when making or adjusting bookings. This underscores the enduring importance of human connection, even in an increasingly digital world.

The Future of Hospitality is Human-Centered Tech

Ultimately, the future of hospitality lies in thoughtful technology that empowers staff, supports dynamic guest needs, and strengthens the human connections that set exceptional experiences apart. By investing in the right tools and fostering a culture of innovation and service, hospitality leaders can redefine the guest experience for a new era of travel.