Revenue management has changed dramatically over the last two decades. The way many hotels govern it has not. At the turn of the century, a revenue manager often worked at the property. The role relied heavily on spreadsheets and historical reports. Pricing decisions were usually recommendations presented to the general manager for approval. In that environment, the structure made sense. That is no longer the environment in which hotels operate.

Today, revenue management is a specialized commercial discipline. Revenue managers are often based at a corporate office and may oversee several hotels. They use systems that analyze booking pace and demand patterns. Their decisions can affect millions of dollars in annual revenue.

Yet many hotels still operate under a structure where all of that expertise becomes a recommendation. The final decision remains in the hands of one individual at the property. A hotel that still gives the general manager the final say over revenue strategy is one that still manages revenue as it did more than 20 years ago.

Modern Tools Cannot Fix Outdated Authority

Hotel companies have invested heavily in revenue management technology. Modern hotel pricing became too complex to depend on the judgment of any single individual. Many organizations then layered that technology onto the same outdated authority structure.

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The revenue team evaluates the market and sets a rate of $309 based on demand and competitive positioning. Someone at the property feels they need to hold the rate and vetoes the decision without introducing new information.

This does not mean the system is always right. It also does not mean revenue management should have unchecked authority. An override should be supported by new information that changes the decision. It should not be based only on instinct or organizational rank.

Accountability Must Follow Authority

When a hotel owner or the CEO of a hotel management company identifies a pacing issue, who do they seek out? The team trained to understand market trends and competitive positioning, or the person who vetoed the team’s pricing decision?

Organizations cannot turn to revenue management for answers when performance falls short while denying the team the authority to execute the strategy intended to prevent that shortfall.

When one function is responsible for the analysis, and another person has the unrestricted ability to reject the decision, accountability becomes distorted. The revenue manager owns the result without owning the strategy.

Revenue Management Must Earn the Authority

Authority cannot come from an organizational chart alone. A good revenue manager must earn the confidence of the property team and executive leadership.

A revenue manager cannot simply say the system recommended a decision. They must be able to explain the strategy in plain language. They must recognize what the system may be missing and own the result. Commercial authority requires commercial accountability.

Revenue Management Belongs in Commercial Strategy

There are still two common views of where revenue management belongs. One places revenue management within operations, where the general manager often has the final say. The other places it within commercial strategy, alongside sales, marketing, distribution, and e-commerce.

The commercial model reflects what revenue management has become. Revenue management should be responsible for driving top-line performance. Operations should be responsible for converting that revenue into profitable performance.

Hotels do not hire revenue managers to manage housekeeping productivity. They should not hire operations specialists to set a pricing strategy.

This is especially true for companies managing diverse portfolios. At Brittain Resorts & Hotels, where properties range from oceanfront resorts to branded hotels, no single pricing approach fits every property. Clearly defined decision rights allow the revenue team to adapt strategy to each market while holding every hotel to the same standards.

Revenue Strategy Must Move at the Speed of the Market

Revenue management should operate with the responsiveness of a trading desk instead of the cadence of a weekly committee. That means continuously monitoring demand and having the authority to act while the opportunity still exists.

Technology should shorten the distance between recognizing an opportunity and acting on it. An approval process lengthens that distance. By the time the next meeting arrives, the revenue opportunity may already be gone.

The Structure Must Catch Up

The general manager still plays an essential role. Property knowledge matters. Operational constraints matter. The general manager should provide that information and challenge assumptions when needed. Having an important voice is not the same as holding unrestricted veto authority over specialized commercial decisions.

The answer is not to transfer absolute authority from the general manager to the revenue manager. Rather, the answer is to replace a person-dependent model with a modern commercial structure that defines ownership while preserving shared accountability.

Hotels have modernized their systems. They have centralized their revenue management teams. Now, the authority structure must catch up.