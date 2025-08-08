Red Roof Inn Washington, D.C. Opens

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn Washington, D.C.

Owner Gopal, Inc. completed a number of renovations to the property, which included updating the lobby and guestroom bathrooms and adding new bedding and amenities. The 53-room Red Roof Inn Washington, DC, offers free Wi-Fi, flat-screen televisions, free expanded cable, free coffee in the lobby, and vending machines. Select rooms include microwaves, irons, and ironing boards.

The Red Roof Inn Washington, DC, is a pet-friendly hotel. The hotel is located near a number of area landmarks and destinations, including Union Station, the U.S. Capitol, the Library of Congress, the National Mall, the White House, and Gallaudet University. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is a short drive away.

The Red Roof Inn Washington, DC, also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean® program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.