Red Roof Inn La Porte Opens

LA PORTE, Texas—Red Roof announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn La Porte. Owner Emrine LLC invested approximately $300,000 in renovations to the property, which included refreshing guest bathrooms; adding new furniture, bedding, lighting, and flooring in guest rooms; renovating the lobby; and updating the landscaping.

The 44-room Red Roof Inn La Porte offers free Wi-Fi, free expanded cable, free coffee in the lobby, paid laundry, and a business center. The Red Roof Inn La Porte is a pet-friendly hotel.

Situated off Highway 146 with convenient access to Highway 225 and I-45, the hotel is located near several area landmarks and destinations, including Johnson Space Center, Sylvan Beach Park, Battleship Texas State Historic Site, Kemah Boardwalk, Bayport Industrial District, Pirates Bay Waterpark, Armand Bayou Nature Center, San Jacinto College, University of Houston–Clear Lake, Houston Community College and Lamar State College–Port Arthur. William P. Hobby Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport are a short drive away.