Red Roof Announces Partnership With Canine Companions

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced that it is partnering with Canine Companions to help provide service dogs to those in need through its Room In Your Heart program. Since 1975, Canine Companions has been providing trained service dogs to individuals with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals, free of charge.

Travelers who book and stay at Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof, or The Red Collection property from Feb. 2 through Feb. 26, 2026, save up to 15 percent on their stay at select properties, and 5 percent of the purchase price from their stay will be donated to Canine Companions.

“There is a growing national need for highly trained service dogs, and our partnership with Red Roof helps address that need,” said Jeanine Konopelski, chief marketing officer at Canine Companions. “Through the Room In Your Heart program, travelers can directly support expanded access to service dogs for people with disabilities while receiving a meaningful benefit during their stay. We’re grateful to Red Roof and its guests for their continued support.”

Since its founding, Canine Companions has placed more than 8,400 service dogs with people with disabilities.

“At Red Roof, we believe in the life-changing work of Canine Companions, which is why we have continued to partner with them for the past several years as part of our Room In Your Heart program,” said Julie Sukosd, senior director of marketing at Red Roof. “Red Roof is committed to supporting Canine Companions along with our guests when they stay at one of our properties through the month of February.”

Previous Red Roof Room In Your Heart philanthropic campaigns have been impactful for selected organizations, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, No Kid Hungry, United Way Worldwide, American Cancer Society, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the USO, and more.