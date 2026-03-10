Red Roof Announces AI-First Digital Transformation Partnership

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof announced an AI-first digital transformation partnership with Milestone Inc., a provider of AI-native digital experience platforms and search technology.

This collaboration represents a modernization of Red Roof’s digital ecosystem, designed to enhance discoverability across traditional search engines and emerging AI platforms, personalize the guest journey, optimize direct distribution, and drive sustainable revenue growth for franchisees. Red Roof and Milestone are actively collaborating on development, with ​a ​phased rollout beginning in late 2026.

Partnership Details

As part of this initiative, Red Roof will deploy Milestone’s AI-first Digital Experience Platform to power redroof.com and future digital touchpoints. The platform serves as a scalable growth engine, optimizing visibility across search and generative AI engines, accelerating content performance, and increasing direct channel revenue through intelligent engagement and conversion technologies.

“Red Roof continues to invest in technology that delivers measurable impact for our franchisees and guests,” said Red Roof President Zack Gharib. “Partnering with Milestone Inc. allows us to implement an AI-first digital platform that strengthens our visibility wherever travelers begin their journey, elevates personalization across the booking experience, and drives more direct revenue to our hotels.”

“Hospitality discovery is being fundamentally reshaped by AI,” said Anil Aggarwal, chief executive officer of Milestone Inc. “This partnership with Red Roof is about much more than launching a new website — it is about building an AI-native digital foundation that enhances visibility across search and generative AI engines, delivers personalized experiences in real time, and maximizes conversion and direct revenue. We are excited to help Red Roof lead confidently into the AI-driven future of travel.”

Driving Direct Distribution and Franchisee Growth

The new platform is designed to strengthen Red Roof’s direct distribution strategy by:

Increasing visibility at the top of the funnel

Reducing friction in the booking journey

Improving engagement and conversion rates

Enhancing data-driven decision making

For franchise owners, the AI-first platform provides a foundation for increasing property-level performance through higher direct bookings and improved digital competitiveness.